The Easterly has been pitched for 929 Eastside St. in Olympia Courtesy City of Olympia

An apartment project has been pitched for Eastside Street in Olympia

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

January 22, 2018 08:40 AM

Attention Eastside Street residents: Get ready for The Easterly.

The Easterly, a 3-story, 21-unit apartment building has been pitched for 929 Eastside St. SE by Aaron and Molly Angelo, according to the city of Olympia, which has issued a notice of land use application and dates for public meetings on the project.

A neighborhood meeting, which will be co-hosted by city staff and the applicant, is set for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in Room 207 of Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave.

The first public comment period ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 5. Comments can be sent to lead planner Nicole Floyd at 360-570-3768 or nfloyd@ci.olympia.wa.us.

A Design Review Board meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. March 8, also in Room 207 of Olympia City Hall.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

