Deaths for Jan. 23

January 23, 2018 03:15 AM

Battles, Robert Charles, 85, Grapeview, died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Chance, Nancy, 62, Yelm, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Cook, Margaret Marie, 69, Olympia, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Cotey, Rebecca Nicole, 18, Olympia, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Deyle, Howard Carl, 60, Aberdeen, died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Ford, Carol Annette, 69, Shelton, died Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Frind, Annemarie, 84, Ocean Shores, died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Miller, Richard Glenn, 72, Shelton, died Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Myers, Harold LeRoy, 85, Shelton, died Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at Alpine Way Senior Living, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Wheeler, Ray Lee, 83, Shelton, died Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

