Deaths for Jan. 24

January 24, 2018 05:00 AM

Bruce, Raymond Edgar, 76, Olympia, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Christiancy, Stanley Wayne, 66, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Downey, Kathleen Elizabeth, 95, Shoreline, died Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at All About Seniors adult family home, Shoreline. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Tillman, Claudia Bernice, 96, Shelton, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Williams, Dorothy Ann, 75, Lacey, died Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

