Restaurant inspections for Jan. 24

Staff report

January 24, 2018 05:00 AM

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

The Sweetest Things (bakery distribution location)

730 Sleater Kinney Road SE, Suite E

Jan. 16: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Provide paper towels at hand wash sink.

Koibito Japanese Restaurant

7205 Old Highway 99 SW, Suite 102

Jan. 12: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Wiping towel at grill and cook area had no sanitizer. Prepare sanitizer and store wiping towels in the solution between use.

