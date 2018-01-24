Restaurant inspections for Jan. 24

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
The Sweetest Things (bakery distribution location)
730 Sleater Kinney Road SE, Suite E
Jan. 16: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Provide paper towels at hand wash sink.
Koibito Japanese Restaurant
7205 Old Highway 99 SW, Suite 102
Jan. 12: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Wiping towel at grill and cook area had no sanitizer. Prepare sanitizer and store wiping towels in the solution between use.
