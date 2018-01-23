Olympia beats out more than 2,100 cities as one of top places to live

New mobile dental clinic goes miles for smiles

Finishing up her Tuesday morning checkup, Jimena Nunez, 8, flashes a smile of approval as retired dentist Dr. Rick Gadd and dental hygienist Jason Diaz of Cooper Moss Advanced Dentistry begin their volunteer day in the Smilemobile. The mobile dental clinic, parked at Lydia Hawk Elementary School in Lacey, is operated by Arcora and Delta Dental of Washington.