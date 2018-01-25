What’s Happening for Jan. 25

Thursday
Advanced care planning workshop: Would your loved ones be prepared to make health care decisions that honor your wishes in the event of a serious accident or sudden illness that left you incapacitated? Mason General Hospital will present a free seminar on advance care planning from 1-3 p.m. in the Washington Room at the hospital, 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton. Planning documents will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring the person they want as their health care agent. Pre-register by Saturday at 360-427-9544.
Saturday
Veganners Guide to a Plant-Based Kitchen: This presentation will be offered from 1-3 p.m. at The Sweetest Things, 730 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Suite E, Lacey. Cost is $35 per person, and includes food samples. Information: 360-474-7213.
POV Series features film about autism: Join the second in a series of POV documentary screenings, to be followed by panel discussions and community conversations facilitated by Window Seat Media and the Lacey Timberland Library, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lacey library, 500 College St. SE. Free; intended for adults and teens. Information: www.neurotypical.com; 360-491-3860; TRL.org
Cracking the Archives workshop: The State Archives on the Capitol Campus in Olympia will offer a free workshop on how to preserve and protect family records from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will hear expert advice and see hands-on demonstrations from archivists about how to organize and preserve your family records, and how to keep them safe during natural disasters. Space is limited; register at www.sos.wa.gov/archives/recordsmanagement/trainingsignupform.aspx?s=761
Find out about frogs: Herpetologist Marc Hayes will present a free workshop on the ecology, habitat requirements and unique characteristics of local frog and salamander species from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the LOTT Wet Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. The class is best suited for those 12 and older. To register, go to www.streamteam.info. For more information, send an email to Michelle Stevie at mstevie@ci.olympia.wa.us.
Tuesday
Smart Phones & Tablets Workshop: AT&T is sponsoring an interactive workshop at 1 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, but you need not be an AT&T customer to attend and learn usable tips, keystrokes, and much more about your electronic device. Free. Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Learn about the latest trends in nutrition and diet: Dr. Brad Ellisor will explain the top trends in nutrition, including intermittent fasting and bullet-proof coffee, paleo, ketogenic, Mediterranean, fermented foods and probiotics, and plant-based diets. The presentation will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. Free; for adults. Information: 360-943-7790 or TRL.org.
Wednesday
Youth of the Year Celebration: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County will celebrate the accomplishments of five club members and announce the Youth of the Year at South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey Event Center, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free; refreshments and entertainment will be provided. RSVP at www.bgctc.org or call 360-956-0755.
