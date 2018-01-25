Deaths for Jan. 25

Cole, Jerry Walter, 78, Lacey, died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Dang, Thin, 78, Olympia, died Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Henson, Norma M., 81, Lacey, died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Lacey. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Johns, Steven Lee, 33, Shelton, died Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Never miss a local story.
Pittman, Rougene Lee, 66, Lacey, died Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Yee, Frederick W., 91, Olympia, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Comments