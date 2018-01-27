What’s Happening for Jan. 27

Saturday
Veganners Guide to a Plant-Based Kitchen: This presentation will be offered from 1-3 p.m. at The Sweetest Things, 730 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Suite E., Lacey. Cost is $35 per person, and includes food samples. Information: 360-474-7213.
POV Series features film about autism: Join the second in a series of POV documentary screenings, to be followed by panel discussions and community conversations led by Window Seat Media and the Lacey Timberland Library, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lacey library, 500 College St. SE. Free; intended for adults and teens. Information: neurotypical.com; 360-491-3860; TRL.org.
Cracking the Archives workshop: The State Archives on the Capitol Campus will offer a free workshop on how to preserve and protect family records from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will hear expert advice and see demonstrations from archivists about how to organize and preserve family records, and how to keep them safe during natural disasters. Space is limited; register at tinyurl.com/ yaofb22n.
Find out about frogs: Herpetologist Marc Hayes will present a free workshop on the ecology, habitat requirements and distinct characteristics of South Sound frog and salamander species from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the LOTT Wet Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. The class is best suited for those 12 and older. To register, go to streamteam.info. For more information, send an email to Michelle Stevie at mstevie@ci.olympia.wa.us.
Oshogatsu: The Olympia Japanese American Citizens League will host a potluck New Year’s celebration for family and friends from 2-4:30 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. The event will include games for kids, mochi making (and take-home), traditional foods, silent auction, hula and ukelele.
Tuesday
Smart Phones & Tablets Workshop: AT&T is sponsoring a workshop at 1 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. You need not be an AT&T customer to attend and learn usable tips, keystrokes and much more about your electronic device. Free. Information: 360-407-3967www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Learn about the latest trends in nutrition and diet: Dr. Brad Ellisor will explain the top trends in nutrition, including intermittent fasting and bullet-proof coffee, paleo, ketogenic, Mediterranean, fermented foods and probiotics and plant-based diets. The presentation will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. Free; for adults. Information: 360-943-7790 or TRL.org.
Wednesday
Youth of the Year Celebration: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County will celebrate the accomplishments of five club members and announce its Youth of the Year at South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey Event Center, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free; refreshments and entertainment will be provided. RSVP at bgctc.org or call 360-956-0755.
Thursday
Author talk with Lou McKee: McKee, an artist and sea-kayaking enthusiast, will discuss his nonfiction book, “Klee Wyck Journal: The Making of a Wilderness Retreat,” from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. The book is the story of the people and adventures involved in the building of a coastal wilderness shelter hidden among old rain forest firs, cedars and dense salal bush on Vancouver Island. Free. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
History Talk on brewing in Tumwater: The city of Tumwater and South Puget Sound Community College are working together on two projects — renovating the old Brewhouse Tower and creating a Craft Brewing and Distilling Center — that build on Tumwater’s brewing legacy. At the Schmidt House History Talk from noon to 1 p.m., attendees will hear project updates and timelines. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free. Information: olytumfoundation.org or contact Don Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
