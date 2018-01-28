What’s Happening for Jan. 28

Tuesday
Smart Phones & Tablets Workshop: AT&T is sponsoring a workshop at 1 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. You need not be an AT&T customer to attend and learn usable tips, keystrokes and much more about your electronic device. Free. Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Learn about the latest trends in nutrition and diet: Dr. Brad Ellisor will explain the top trends in nutrition, including intermittent fasting and bullet-proof coffee, paleo, ketogenic, Mediterranean, fermented foods and probiotics and plant-based diets. The presentation will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. Free; for adults. Information: 360-943-7790 or TRL.org.
Wednesday
Never miss a local story.
Youth of the Year Celebration: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County will celebrate the accomplishments of five club members and announce its Youth of the Year at South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey Event Center, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free; refreshments and entertainment will be provided. RSVP at bgctc.org or call 360-956-0755.
Thursday
Author talk with Lou McKee: McKee, an artist and sea-kayaking enthusiast, will discuss his nonfiction book, “Klee Wyck Journal: The Making of a Wilderness Retreat,” from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. The book is the story of the people and adventures involved in the building of a coastal wilderness shelter hidden among old rain forest firs, cedars and dense salal bush on Vancouver Island. Free. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
History Talk on brewing in Tumwater: The city of Tumwater and South Puget Sound Community College are working together on two projects — renovating the old Brewhouse Tower and creating a Craft Brewing and Distilling Center — that build on Tumwater’s brewing legacy. At the Schmidt House History Talk from noon to 1 p.m., attendees will hear project updates and timelines. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free. Information: olytumfoundation.org or contact Don Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Memory Café: People dealing with memory challenges and their loved ones/caregivers can enjoy an afternoon social time with other people going through the same challenges. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Rivers Edge Restaurant, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE. Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Friday
Author reading by Dianne Homan: Homan, the author of “Walk Your Own Camino,” will read four short excerpts from her book beginning at 10:30 a.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Saturday
Pizza Klatch fundraiser with Mary Lambert: Two-time Grammy nominee, singer/songwriter, poet and activist Lambert will bring her highly personal art to Olympia for a 7:30 p.m. concert at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The Slice of the Good Life benefit concert and auction supports Pizza Klatch, a support organization for LGBTQ+ youth. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the auction. Tickets are $35-75 with a $10 discount for seniors (65+) and students, and are available at www.washingtoncenter.org or 360-753-8586. Information: www.pizzaklatch.org.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments