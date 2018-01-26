He tried to outrun a Sheriff’s K9. He didn’t run fast enough.

An attempted traffic stop of a stolen vehicle in Yelm at 10:11 p.m. Thursday turned into a chase through Thurston County that ended in a single-car crash down a steep embankment near Interstate 5 and Marvin Road in Lacey.
“The suspect’s vehicle was traveling too fast and attempted to turn,” the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit posted on Facebook on Friday morning. “…The driver got out of the vehicle and thought he could outrun K9 Jaxx even after he was given warnings to stop. K9 Jaxx apprehended the suspect and the suspect was taken into custody.”
The 24-year-old man was arrested and booked into Thurston County Jail for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude police, and driving with a suspended license.
The car was a 1993 brown four-door Honda Accord, according to Sgt. Carla Carter.
