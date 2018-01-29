49 police calls in 90 days. City cites first home under new problem property ordinance

The first home cited under Olympia’s revised nuisance ordinance racked up 49 police calls in just 90 days.
The home, at 2080 Lakemoor Lane SW, was declared a chronic behavioral nuisance after police recorded five instances of drug violations, theft and mail theft there from the end of September to the end of December, according to a letter from police to the homeowner dated Jan. 2.
The homeowner, Kathryn Cook, must address problems on the property or face fines under the revised ordinance. As of last week, Cook had not responded to the letter.
She also faces criminal charges after she told police she knew about drug activity at the home and took heroin “as rent instead of cash from the dealers living at the residence,” according to court documents.
City officials worked for about a year to revise the nuisance ordinance, which had targeted issues such as trash and noise. The changes, which went into effect late last year, better define nuisance properties and outline the process for dealing with chronic criminal behavior at a property, said police Lt. Dan Smith.
Now a person can be cited if three or more crimes occur on his or her property within 90 days, or five or more crimes occur within two years. The person then enters into a written agreement with police to address problems or faces fines.
“The key to combating nuisance houses is working with the community — that’s the bottom line, working with the neighbors and the community,” Smith said.
Police became aware of the Lakemoor Lane property in September after a neighbor sent them an email describing behavior associated with drug dealing, according to a police report. Officers went to the home the next day and arrested a man on an outstanding warrant.
A week later, officers got a search warrant for the home and found heroin, methamphetamine, pills and hallucinogenic mushrooms, according to the police report. Two people were arrested on suspicion of delivery of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to distribute.
In late October, police were called to the home for a disturbance and arrested two more people on outstanding warrants. Police found a quarter pound of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a suspect’s vehicle.
In early December, a neighbor reported that someone came onto her property, plugged in an extension cord and was using her electricity without permission. The electricity at 2080 Lakemoor Lane SW had been shut off a few days earlier because the bill hadn’t been paid, according to the police report.
Finally, later that month, police stopped a man in a vehicle caught on video coming and going from the home at the same time there were reports of mail theft in the area. Police found mail from Lakemoor Drive and Lakemoor Lane addresses in the vehicle.
