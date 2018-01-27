Appeal challenging development on Olympia’s isthmus is dismissed

An appeal by a group opposing a building project on the isthmus between Capitol Lake and West Bay in Olympia has been dismissed.
A developer wants to turn the nine-story Capitol Center Building on Fifth Avenue Southwest — known to many as the “Mistake by the Lake” and vacant for more than a decade — into a mixed-use building with 140 apartments, a ground-floor restaurant and retail space.
In December, the city issued a determination of non-significance for the project as part of the State Environmental Policy Act process. The group, represented by Olympia attorney Allen Miller, appealed that decision.
On Thursday, the city’s hearing examiner dismissed the appeal. He noted some of the group’s arguments were resolved in previous appeals over plans to redevelop the Capitol Center Building in 2011.
The hearing examiner is expected to decide on the development’s larger land-use application in the coming week.
