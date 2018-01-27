A rendering of what the Views on Fifth project would look like from the southwest.
A rendering of what the Views on Fifth project would look like from the southwest. Courtesy City of Olympia

Appeal challenging development on Olympia’s isthmus is dismissed

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

January 27, 2018 02:43 PM

An appeal by a group opposing a building project on the isthmus between Capitol Lake and West Bay in Olympia has been dismissed.

A developer wants to turn the nine-story Capitol Center Building on Fifth Avenue Southwest — known to many as the “Mistake by the Lake” and vacant for more than a decade — into a mixed-use building with 140 apartments, a ground-floor restaurant and retail space.

In December, the city issued a determination of non-significance for the project as part of the State Environmental Policy Act process. The group, represented by Olympia attorney Allen Miller, appealed that decision.

On Thursday, the city’s hearing examiner dismissed the appeal. He noted some of the group’s arguments were resolved in previous appeals over plans to redevelop the Capitol Center Building in 2011.

The hearing examiner is expected to decide on the development’s larger land-use application in the coming week.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

