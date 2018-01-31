What’s Happening for Jan. 31

Wednesday
Youth of the Year Celebration: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County will celebrate the accomplishments of five club members and announce its Youth of the Year at South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey Event Center, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free; refreshments and entertainment will be provided. RSVP at bgctc.org or call 360-956-0755.
Thursday
2nd District telephone town hall: State Reps. J.T. Wilcox and Andrew Barkis will host a telephone town hall from 6-7 p.m. The lawmakers will take questions on a wide range of legislative issues and provide their thoughts on the 2018 session. To participate, residents can call 253-244-3374. If listeners have questions, they can press the star(*) key on their telephones. For more information, contact Wilcox at 360-786-7912 or JT.Wilcox@leg.wa.gov, or Barkis at 360-786-7824 or Andrew.Barkis@leg.wa.gov.
Never miss a local story.
Author talk with Lou McKee: McKee, an artist and sea-kayaking enthusiast, will discuss his nonfiction book, “Klee Wyck Journal: The Making of a Wilderness Retreat,” from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. The book is the story of the people and adventures involved in the building of a coastal wilderness shelter hidden among old rain forest firs, cedars and dense salal bush on Vancouver Island. Free. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
History Talk on brewing in Tumwater: The city of Tumwater and South Puget Sound Community College are working together on two projects — renovating the old Brewhouse Tower and creating a Craft Brewing and Distilling Center — that build on Tumwater’s brewing legacy. At the Schmidt House History Talk from noon to 1 p.m., attendees will hear project updates and timelines. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free. Information: olytumfoundation.org or contact Don Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Memory Café: People dealing with memory challenges and their loved ones/caregivers can enjoy an afternoon social time with other people going through the same challenges. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Rivers Edge Restaurant, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE. Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Friday
Author reading by Dianne Homan: Homan, the author of “Walk Your Own Camino,” will read four short excerpts from her book beginning at 10:30 a.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Saturday
Pizza Klatch fundraiser with Mary Lambert: Two-time Grammy nominee, singer/songwriter, poet and activist Lambert will bring her highly personal art to Olympia for a 7:30 p.m. concert at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The Slice of the Good Life benefit concert and auction supports Pizza Klatch, a support organization for LGBTQ+ youth. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the auction. Tickets are $35-75 with a $10 discount for seniors (65+) and students, and are available at www.washingtoncenter.org or 360-753-8586. Information: www.pizzaklatch.org.
Sunday
Women talk with women about women’s issues: South Sound Senior Services will convene its STEP TWO (women only) at 3:30 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel, 415 Capital Way N., Olympia, to provide a forum for adult women of all ages to talk about issues pertaining to women and to learn about each other. Drop in, no pre-registration required. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Monday
OlyImprov show: OlyImprov, with a cast of Olympia area performers, will be making stuff up and trying to entertain you starting at 6 p.m. at the Hotel RL, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia. Tickets are free, but you need to sign up by 4 p.m. Monday at www.facebook.com/events/209108092981490/ Find more information at www.olyimprov.org/index.html or www.facebook.com/olyimprov/
Tuesday & Feb. 7
Living Well With Diabetes class: Those with a new diagnosis of diabetes need comprehensive education to understand how to manage the complicated disease. Mason General Hospital is offering a two-day class from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 6-7 in its Pershing Meeting Room. Class will cover medications, prevention and treatment of complications, meal planning, exercise, stress management, and engaging support people. Advance registration is required by calling Debbie McGinnis at 360-427-7332. The hospital is at 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments