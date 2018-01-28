This Aberdeen hospital had a rough month. Now, the hospital district is in financial trouble

Grays Harbor Community Hospital District is losing money and one of its lenders could demand repayment of a loan, which would likely force the district to seek protection from creditors under U.S. bankruptcy laws.
That’s according to The Daily World, which reported Friday that the district lost more than $2 million in November and is facing a full-year loss of $3.6 million after losing $3 million in 2016.
One reason for the shortfall: The district serves more Medicare and Medicaid patients, which are less lucrative than private pay insurance patients.
Options for the district include going back to the state legislature and Gov. Jay Inslee for financial help. The district also could issue $38 million in limited tax general obligation bonds. Meanwhile, one of the district’s lenders could call in a $30 million debt, which would likely trigger a bankruptcy filing.
Earlier this month, Aberdeen-based Grays Harbor Community Hospital axed 21 jobs in an effort to improve billing services. Following this, Aberdeen police announced they were investigating a mother and daughter who had allegedly stolen $390,000 from the hospital and a physicians group.
