Olympia police are looking for man who reportedly confronted railroad workers with firearm

Olympia police are looking for a man who reportedly pulled out a firearm and threatened some railroad workers Sunday afternoon.
About 3:50 p.m. Sunday, the man confronted the railroad crew in the area of Union Avenue and Plum Street and pulled out what the workers described as a large handgun, Lt. Paul Lower said.
The man then fled east on foot. Olympia police set up a perimeter in the area and also deployed K-9, but the man could not be found, Lower said.
The Washingon State Patrol and Tumwater police also provided assistance, according to a dispatcher.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Caucasian man, 35-40, with an average height and build. He was wearing a blue beanie, a zippered blue jacket over an orange vest and baggy pants, Lower said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
