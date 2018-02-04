What’s Happening for Feb. 4

Sunday
Women talk with women about women’s issues: South Sound Senior Services will convene its STEP TWO (women only) at 3:30 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel, 415 Capital Way N., Olympia, to provide a forum for adult women of all ages to talk about issues pertaining to women and to learn about each other. Drop in, no pre-registration required. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Monday
OlyImprov show: OlyImprov, with a cast of Olympia area performers, will be making stuff up and trying to entertain you starting at 6 p.m. at the Hotel RL, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia. Tickets are free, but you need to sign up by 4 p.m. Monday at www.facebook.com/events/209108092981490/ Find more information at www.olyimprov.org/index.html or www.facebook.com/olyimprov/
Tuesday & Wednesday
Living Well With Diabetes class: Those with a new diagnosis of diabetes need comprehensive education to understand how to manage the complicated disease. Mason General Hospital is offering a two-day class from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 6-7 in its Pershing Meeting Room. Class will cover medications, prevention and treatment of complications, meal planning, exercise, stress management, and engaging support people. Advance registration is required by calling Debbie McGinnis at 360-427-7332. The hospital is at 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton.
Wednesday
Olympia Mountaineers Adventure Speaker Series: The public is invited to hear Nigel Foster, author of “The Art of Kayaking,” at 7 p.m. at the Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia. Door opens at 5:30 p.m., potluck dinner starts at 6 p.m. (bring a dish to share, plate and flatware), branch announcements at 6:45 p.m. followed by Foster’s presentation, which will include pictures of a variety of locations and situations from travels around the world.
Stories from the Women Air Force Service Pilots: Rebecca Hom of the South Sound Story Guild will tell the stories of the WASPS of World War II starting at 10:15 a.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Lacey Ukulele Ohana: Join this intermediate level group of players who already know basic chords and some strumming styles as they play island-style Hawaiian and traditional music. Bring your ukulele and some pupus (finger food) for a chance to play, eat, and sing together at 6:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Friday
Native American Art Exhibition opens: The Gallery in the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, will host the opening reception from 6-8 p.m. for its Native American Art Exhibition: Legacies. Artists of all ages will have works featured, including paintings, basketry, carved wood pieces, textiles, and mixed media. The reception will include live dance and song performances by the Chinook Nation. The exhibition will remain open from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays through March 9. Information: spscc.edu/gallery on the web, email at artgallery@spscc.edu, or call 360-596-5527.
National Geographic Live with Bob Poole: Join The Washington Center for the Performing Arts for "National Geographic Live” with Bob Poole, an Emmy Award-winning cinematographer, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Poole grew up in East Africa and has documented the rebirth of Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park, a jewel of Africa’s parks system until civil war almost destroyed it. Tickets are $11-$39 at washingtoncenter.org
Saturday
Lunafest Women’s Film Festival: The fundraising film festival dedicated to promoting awareness about women's issues, highlighting women filmmakers, and bringing women together will be hosted by Olympia Soroptimists at Purce Hall at The Evergreen State Community College, 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and screenings begin at 5 p.m., with a panel discussion by filmmakers after the films. Tickets are $15 general admission; $10 students; $10 elders over 60. Get more information and tickets at lunafest.org
Rummage sale to benefit Santo Tomas: The annual sale benefits projects in Olympia’s sister community of Santo Tomás, Nicaragua. The sale runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School’s gym at Washington Street and 21st Avenue in Olympia. Donations accepted between 4 and 7 p.m. Friday. For information about what can be accepted, call Maureen at 360-464-5264 or email TSTSCA@gmail.com.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
