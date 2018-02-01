Local

Deaths for Feb. 1

February 01, 2018 05:00 AM

Andrews, Mary Ellen, 44, Skokomish, died Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Fletcher, Bertha Overa, 94, Shelton, died Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at Stevens Adult Family Home, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Hamilton, Bruce Ellsworth, 88, Olympia, died Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Harder, Gary Hoyt, 77, Olympia, died Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Smith, Daniel Francis, 56, Shelton, died Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

