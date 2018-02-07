What’s Happening for Feb. 7

Wednesday
Olympia Mountaineers Adventure Speaker Series: The public is invited to hear Nigel Foster, author of “The Art of Kayaking,” at 7 p.m. at the Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia. Door opens at 5:30 p.m., potluck dinner starts at 6 p.m. (bring a dish to share, plate and flatware), branch announcements at 6:45 p.m. followed by Foster’s presentation, which will include pictures of a variety of locations and situations from travels around the world.
Stories from the Women Air Force Service Pilots: Rebecca Hom of the South Sound Story Guild will tell the stories of the WASPS of World War II starting at 10:15 a.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Lacey Ukulele Ohana: Join this intermediate level group of players who already know basic chords and some strumming styles as they play island-style Hawaiian and traditional music. Bring your ukulele and some pupus (finger food) for a chance to play, eat, and sing together at 6:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Friday
Native American Art Exhibition opens: The Gallery in the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, will host the opening reception from 6-8 p.m. for its Native American Art Exhibition: Legacies. Artists of all ages will have works featured, including paintings, basketry, carved wood pieces, textiles, and mixed media. The reception will include live dance and song performances by the Chinook Nation. The exhibition will remain open from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays through March 9. Information: spscc.edu/gallery on the web, email at artgallery@spscc.edu, or call 360-596-5527.
National Geographic Live with Bob Poole: Join The Washington Center for the Performing Arts for "National Geographic Live” with Bob Poole, an Emmy Award-winning cinematographer, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Poole grew up in East Africa and has documented the rebirth of Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park, a jewel of Africa’s parks system until civil war almost destroyed it. Tickets are $11-$39 at washingtoncenter.org
Saturday
Lunafest Women’s Film Festival: The fundraising film festival dedicated to promoting awareness about women's issues, highlighting women filmmakers, and bringing women together will be hosted by Olympia Soroptimists at Purce Hall at The Evergreen State Community College, 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and screenings begin at 5 p.m., with a panel discussion by filmmakers after the films. Tickets are $15 general admission; $10 students; $10 elders over 60. Get more information and tickets at lunafest.org
Rummage sale to benefit Santo Tomas: The annual sale benefits projects in Olympia’s sister community of Santo Tomás, Nicaragua. The sale runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School’s gym at Washington Street and 21st Avenue in Olympia. Donations accepted between 4 and 7 p.m. Friday. For information about what can be accepted, call Maureen at 360-464-5264 or email TSTSCA@gmail.com.
POV documentary series screens “Of Men and War”: The Lacey Timberland Library at 500 College St. SE will host the screening of the third film in the series, followed by a panel discussion, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Free; for adults and teens. The film examines the effects war has had on many veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org
Love Panel and Raffle: Wonder how you can increase the love in your life? A panel of “love experts” will talk about the teachings of Buddha on the subject from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center, 211 Legion Way SW, Olympia. Questions can be anonymously submitted to the panel and they will provide answers. To make the event more fun, there is a prize raffle. For more information or to register, call 360-754-7787 or go to www.MeditateInOlympia.org.
Olympia Peace Choir concert: The Olympia Peace Choir will sing at noon in the resonate marble space of the Capitol Rotunda in Olympia. Several songs in the program will honor Black History Month. Free.
Relay For Life garage sale and bunco fundraiser: Phil Harlan's Homes 4 Hope Relay Team will put on two events on Saturday to raise money for the American Cancer Society. There will be a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 2902 Martin Way E., Olympia. Then, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, there will be a spaghetti feed provided by Dirty Dave's Pizza Parlor plus bunco, drawings and prizes. Tickets are $20 per person or a table of four for $70 if purchased in advance. Reservations and information: homes4hoperelayteam@gmail.com
Be a watershed steward: Join friends and neighbors in removing invasive plants at Taylor Wetland from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No experience necessary. Snacks, gloves, and tools provided. Come dressed for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Pre-register or just show up. The work party will meet in the northeast corner of the Olympia Home Depot parking lot, 1325 Fones Road SE, to walk to the location as a group. To register and for more information, go to www.streamteam.info.
