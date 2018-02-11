What’s Happening for Feb. 11

Tuesday
Stonecroft's Christian Women's Connection: The monthly gathering will feature a LuLaRoe Fashion Show at noon at Panorama's Gallery next to the Seventeen 51 Restaurant, 1751 Circle Drive, Lacey. Cost is $16, which includes lunch, dessert, and coffee/tea, an inspirational speaker and entertainment. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627 or Judy at 360-412-3123.
The New Tax Law and Its Impact on Seniors: Janet Moody, a local elder care attorney, will present information about the new tax law, then take questions from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium (lower level) at Panorama, 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Sponsored by the Democratic Study Group at Panorama. Information: 360-438-5454.
Thursday
Olympia World Affairs Council lecture series: Steve Niva, associate professor of global politics at The Evergreen State College, will speak on "The Refugee Crisis and the Re-Bordering of Europe" at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Free and open to the public. Information: www.olympiawac.org
Thursday through Sunday
Oly Old Time Festival: The Arbutus Folk School presents the 10th annual festival, offering concerts, square dances, honky tonk, free workshops, an all-ages dance on Saturday, and more at the South Bay Grange, 3918 Sleater Kinney Road NE, Olympia. Tickets are $5 for the kickoff dance at 7 p.m. Thursday, and $20 for the 7 p.m. dances on Friday and Saturday; kids 12 and younger get in free. Information: olyoldtime.org. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com.
Saturday
Paper Airplane Flight School and Contest: The Olympic Flight Museum will host its 18th annual Paper Airplane Flight School & Contest from 1-4 p.m. The event focuses on a variety of paper airplane folding techniques while professional guides educate guests on flight. On-hand experts will guide attendees from construction to first flight, then to advanced maneuvering. The distance and spot landing contests begin at 2:30 p.m. Participants pay $7; spectators pay $5. Children 6 and younger get in free. The museum is at 7637-A Old Highway 99 SE, Olympia. Information: olympicflightmuseum.com or 360-705-3925.
