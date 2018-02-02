Olympia’s traffic box art competition is back, and voting is now underway to pick 10 designs to decorate traffic boxes across the city.
The designs with the most votes will be fabricated as vinyl wraps that will stay on the boxes for two or three years.
Voting lasts through Feb. 28 on the city’s Facebook page (facebook.com/cityofolympia) or at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. On Facebook, each “like” counts as a vote and you can like as many as you want.
Winners will be announced in March and wraps will be installed in May, depending on the weather.
