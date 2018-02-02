This artist found the perfect medium all over campus. His latest inspiration? The janitor

3:20 Coast Guard rescues five from sinking fishing vessel near Cape Alava Pause

0:48 Winter sun shines on Capitol sundial ceremony Tuesday

1:45 VFW Post 318 needs $250,000 to renovate building

1:45 VFW Post 318 plans a $250,000 fundraiser

4:20 State worker: 'I've been threatened, propositioned … it's really scary as a single parent'

4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know

1:21 New mobile dental clinic goes miles for smiles

1:06 2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol

1:18 ROOTS tourney makes young players the real winners