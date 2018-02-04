Suspect in threesome gone awry stabbing is back in jail for alleged beer theft

A Silver Creek man who recently posted bail on a 2017 first-degree assault charge — in which he was accused of stabbing a man during a possible threesome gone awry — spent a week out of jail before being arrested again for allegedly stealing beer and trespassing.
Claude E. Royals, 56, was charged Monday with second-degree burglary.
At that hearing, the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office asked Superior Court Judge Andrew Toynbee to revoke Royals’ conditions of release on the assault charge filed last year.
Royals spent several months in custody awaiting trial in that case, but posted $75,000 bail and was released Jan. 20, according to court documents.
If convicted, the first-degree assault would be Royals’ third conviction for a serious felony, resulting in a mandatory life sentence under Washington’s three strikes law.
Toynbee agreed to hold Royals without bail in the assault case, but set bail at $25,000 in the burglary.
According to court documents, Royals was charged Aug. 23 with first-degree assault a day after police received a report of a stabbing in Silver Creek.
A witness to the stabbing told investigators she and Royals were planning on having a “sexual encounter” with a third person.
The witness told police the victim sat down at the kitchen table, when Royals allegedly took a folding knife, opened it and stabbed the victim in the chest, according to court documents.
Royals denied stabbing the man with a knife, and instead told police it was a fork.
The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries.
A trial is currently scheduled for March.
At 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 1200 block of Mellen Street to a report of a suspicious person.
Royals was allegedly “moving products around the store and asking to get into the store office,” according to court documents.
At that point, Royals was banned from the store. Royals’ attorney at his preliminary hearing Monday, Rachael Tiller, said he was cold and homeless and looking for a place to stay, and thought he was welcome there.
The following morning, police were called back to the same location after receiving a report Royals returned to the store, took a beer out of the cooler and began to drink it without paying for it. He also allegedly turned off the store’s security camera, according to court documents.
He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary because he allegedly trespassed in the store while stealing items.
Royals’ next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.
