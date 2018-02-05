This Planet Fitness video features real ‘Olympians’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:57 Local woman appears in Planet Fitness video set in Olympia Pause 3:20 Coast Guard rescues five from sinking fishing vessel near Cape Alava 0:48 Winter sun shines on Capitol sundial ceremony Tuesday 1:45 VFW Post 318 needs $250,000 to renovate building 1:45 VFW Post 318 plans a $250,000 fundraiser 4:20 State worker: 'I've been threatened, propositioned … it's really scary as a single parent' 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know 1:21 New mobile dental clinic goes miles for smiles 1:06 2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol 1:18 ROOTS tourney makes young players the real winners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cathy Robinson, a member of the Planet Fitness location in Lacey, appears in video for company. Robinson can be seen walking slowly on the treadmill. Courtesy Planet Fitness

Cathy Robinson, a member of the Planet Fitness location in Lacey, appears in video for company. Robinson can be seen walking slowly on the treadmill. Courtesy Planet Fitness