This Planet Fitness video features real ‘Olympians’

Just in time for the launch of the 2018 Winter Games, there’s another group of Olympians who are getting some love.
Planet Fitness, which operates a location in the Olympia area (OK, Lacey) released a social media video on Monday that promotes the business using local fitness members and locations, including a shot of downtown Olympia. Participants in the video are wearing gold medals and matching warm-ups, and parading with an Olympics-inspired torch in the area.
Called “Everyday Olympians,” it features Cathy Robinson (OK, she lives in Lacey, but works in Olympia) who joined the local Planet Fitness two years ago. That’s about the time that Planet Fitness made its debut in Thurston County.
Robinson, who was attracted to the fitness destination for its low monthly price (she pays $20 a month), works out nearly every day. It was around 5 p.m. on a Thursday that she recently went to work out, worried about how busy it might be at that hour.
It was busy, but after she was quickly checked in by an employee and had immediate access to her favorite “total body enhancement” machine, she was in a much better mood. That’s when she was stopped by a man who asked if she wanted to be part of the video.
Her next question: Will I get paid?
Robinson said she is getting paid, but declined to say how much.
After agreeing to be part of the video, Robinson, along with area resident Bob Lathrop, spent two days filming in various locations in early January, including in downtown Olympia at Capitol Way and Fourth Avenue and on the Legislative Building steps. Lathrop could not be reached.
Robinson can be seen in the video walking slowly on a treadmill.
“It was so much fun,” Robinson said, adding that when they gathered in front of the “Welcome to Olympia” sign, they waved to passing traffic and everyone waved back.
Now, about that total body enhancement machine...
“You get in this machine,” she said. “The lights (inside) help build collagen in your skin and the floor vibrates.”
After standing for 10 minutes, it feels like a workout, she said.
To view the “Everyday Olympians” video, go to www.planetfitness.com/olympia.
