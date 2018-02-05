Readers could not get enough of these 5 stories

This story about an area home and police calls was the runaway winner with readers.
1. 49 police calls in 90 days. City cites first home under new problem property ordinance: The home, at 2080 Lakemoor Lane SW, was declared a chronic behavioral nuisance after police recorded five instances of drug violations, theft and mail theft there from the end of September to the end of December, according to a letter from police to the homeowner dated Jan. 2.
2. Restaurant inspections for Jan. 31: “Improper hand washing. Two employees ‘splashed and dashed’ less then 10 seconds in three-compartment sink with no soap, no drying.”
3. Olympia police are looking for man who reportedly confronted railroad workers with firearm: About 3:50 p.m. Sunday, the man confronted the railroad crew in the area of Union Avenue and Plum Street and pulled out what the workers described as a large handgun, Lt. Paul Lower said.
Never miss a local story.
4. Yelm cleanup of homeless camp sparks outrage on city Facebook page: Yelm officials cleaned up a homeless camp last week, then posted details about that work, including photos, on the city’s Facebook page. After those details and photos were posted, not everyone was pleased. Among about 50 comments, many raised concerns about the homeless who used to live in that camp and the whereabouts of their belongings.
5. With a waiting list of more than 400, this Lacey-based retirement community needs more housing: The Lacey retirement community Panorama plans to seek a rezone with the city of Lacey so that it can build a 40-unit apartment building on an unused mobile home park at 1501 Golf Club Road SE.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments