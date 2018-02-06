A crowd waits at Hart’s Mesa in November. The restaurant announced on Facebook it is moving downtown this week.
A crowd waits at Hart’s Mesa in November. The restaurant announced on Facebook it is moving downtown this week. Steve Bloom Olympian file photo
A crowd waits at Hart’s Mesa in November. The restaurant announced on Facebook it is moving downtown this week. Steve Bloom Olympian file photo

Local

Hart’s Mesa, a popular brunch spot in west Olympia, is moving

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

February 06, 2018 12:49 PM

A popular brunch spot on Olympia’s westside is moving downtown.

Monday was the last day for Hart’s Mesa at 903 Rogers St. NW. It plans to reopen Friday at its new location at 111 Columbia St. NW.

The restaurant announced on Facebook it was moving last week and announced the new location this week.

“We are shooting for Friday to launch service in our new digs... Thank you to all our loyal fans for your unwavering support,” the restaurant posted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hart’s Mesa opened in 2015 and serves Latin-inspired and classic American food. It is moving into the Columbia Street property previously occupied by Mini Saigon, a Vietnamese and Thai restaurant that closed in January after 21 years.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

  Comments  