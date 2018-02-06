Hart’s Mesa, a popular brunch spot in west Olympia, is moving

A popular brunch spot on Olympia’s westside is moving downtown.
Monday was the last day for Hart’s Mesa at 903 Rogers St. NW. It plans to reopen Friday at its new location at 111 Columbia St. NW.
The restaurant announced on Facebook it was moving last week and announced the new location this week.
“We are shooting for Friday to launch service in our new digs... Thank you to all our loyal fans for your unwavering support,” the restaurant posted.
Hart’s Mesa opened in 2015 and serves Latin-inspired and classic American food. It is moving into the Columbia Street property previously occupied by Mini Saigon, a Vietnamese and Thai restaurant that closed in January after 21 years.
