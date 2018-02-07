Deaths for Feb. 7

Boles, Larry Dale, 77, Olympia, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gudgel, Geraldine R., 84, Rainier, died Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Guyton, Jr., Glenn Withrow, 86, Shelton, died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hamblin, Steven H., 64, Olympia, died Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at Rainier Rehabilitation, Puyallup. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Herman, Helen I., 95, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Lefleche, Carole Lee, 73, Olympia, died Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Munro, Gina J., 76, Shelton, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Pannell, Ronald C., 88, Shelton, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Wegener, Robert William, 92, Grapeview, died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Wren, Wesley, 28, Olympia, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
