Local

Deaths for Feb. 7

February 07, 2018 06:00 AM

Boles, Larry Dale, 77, Olympia, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Gudgel, Geraldine R., 84, Rainier, died Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Guyton, Jr., Glenn Withrow, 86, Shelton, died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Hamblin, Steven H., 64, Olympia, died Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at Rainier Rehabilitation, Puyallup. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Herman, Helen I., 95, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Lefleche, Carole Lee, 73, Olympia, died Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Munro, Gina J., 76, Shelton, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Pannell, Ronald C., 88, Shelton, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Wegener, Robert William, 92, Grapeview, died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Wren, Wesley, 28, Olympia, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

