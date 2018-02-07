Restaurant inspections for Feb. 7

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Panda Express #1219
1320 Marvin Road NE
Feb. 1: 30 red; 0 blue
Comments: Employee prepping cabbage with bare hands. Correction: Prevent potential contamination with bare hands and use properly washed gloved hands or utensil when handling ready to eat food. Operator washed hands and discarded contaminated product.
Raw beef stored above ready to eat foods and single service items in walk-in. Correction: Properly store foods with raw meats below ready to eat food. Corrected during inspection.
IHOP #667
3519 Martin Way
Jan. 31: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Approximately six plates of cooked crepes found cooling from this morning at 53-55 degrees. These must be cooled to 41 degrees in a total of six hours. Reduce height of crepes on plates to less than 2 inches. Do not stack the plates on another. Corrective action: All crepes prepared this morning were disposed.
Olive Garden Restaurant #1448
2400 Capital Mall Dr. SW
Jan. 25: 30 red; 5 blue
Comments: Several pans of noodles were improperly cooled in the walk-in, covered, at 43 degrees. Procedure is to use ice water to cool to below 41 degrees before storing in walk-in. Corrective action: Ensure that noodles reach 41 degrees before storing in walk-in.
Improper cold hold: Spinach in cold rail behind stove was at 44 degrees. Potentially hazardous food must be kept at 41 degrees or below. Corrective action: Keep spinach level to half pan so it is below the level of the ice water.
High-temp dishwasher was not reaching required sanitizing temperature of 160 degrees (measured 155 degrees during several cycles with dish temperature). Repair order called in during inspection. Send copy of completed work order to inspector.
Order Chlorine Test Strips for use at bar.
Ensure frequent addition of ice for cold rail units and check temperatures several times a day.
KFC/Long John Silvers
8030 Martin Way E
Jan. 24: 25 red; 13 blue
Comments: Improper cooling of potentially hazardous food. Chicken pot pies were cooled covered. Correction: When using shallow pan cooling method, ensure product is uncovered until product reaches 41 degrees or lower.
Quat sanitizer less then 150 ppm. Correction: Prepare and maintain as required.
Walk-in is dirty with excessive food debris. Correction: Clean and maintain.
Trash can lid open, food debris on ground. Correction: Clean and maintain.
Tile floor in kitchen in significant disrepair. Correction: Repair or replace.
Popeyes Chicken
1370 Galaxy Dr. NE
Jan. 23: 30 red; 0 blue
Comments: Valid Washington state food worker cards were unavailable for employees. Correction: Obtain valid cards by Feb. 6.
Improper cooling of potentially hazardous foods. Rice in covered tub in walk-in greater then 2-inches depth and 43-44 degrees. Jambalaya in covered big tub in walk-in was 54-56 degrees and greater then 2-inches in depth. Correction: Cool by approved methods only. If shallow pan method used ensure 2-inches or less uncovered until 41 degrees is reached.
Comments