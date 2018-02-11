You’ve got mail! (Sorry, it’s your property tax bill)

Property tax notices for 2018 are in the mail for those who don’t pay the amount via their mortgage. The notices were mailed Friday, according to the Thurston County Treasurer’s Office.
Payment can be made in the following ways:
▪ Online at the Thurston County website, www.co.thurston.wa.us. Search under “Treasurer.” The county accepts major credit cards, Visa debit cards and electronic checks. There is no fee for the electronic check, but there is a 2.35 percent fee for using a major credit card and a flat fee of $3.95 for using a Visa debit card. Taxpayers can also sign up to receive their 2019 bill electronically.
▪ In person at the Thurston County Courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1, Olympia, WA 98502. If you pay by credit card or debit card, the same fees apply. The treasurer’s office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Payments sent by mail must be postmarked by the due date. Late payments will incur penalties and interest.
The county’s total property taxes assessed for 2018 is $424,910,925.45.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
