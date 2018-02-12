What were people reading last week? These 5 stories

A mid-week breaking news story rose to the top.
1. Olympia woman dies after emergency crews tried to sedate her, police say: Police in Olympia say a 35-year-old woman died after emergency crews tried to sedate her early Wednesday.
2. 1 dead after 1-5 road rage shooting, State Patrol says: A female motorcyclist shot and killed a man after a road rage dispute led to an altercation along Interstate 5 on Thursday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
3. Olympia Hearing Examiner approves downtown’s most controversial project: The Olympia Hearing Examiner has approved the site plan for Views on Fifth, a project that aims to transform the vacant and deteriorating Capitol Center Building that overlooks Capitol Lake and Budd Inlet into a mixed-use destination.
4. 2 women die in rough surf while digging for clams on Washington state coast: Two women died Friday on the Washington state coast after rough surf swept them off the beach while they dug for clams, according to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.
5. Restaurant inspections for Feb. 7: “Employee prepping cabbage with bare hands.”
