Enjoy the sunshine Thurston County residents because the rain returns midweek

Get your fill of Monday sunshine, sun-starved residents of Thurston County, because rain is back in the forecast by Wednesday and it’s likely to stick around through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Overnight and daytime temperatures will warm as clouds return. Overnight temperatures are not expected to drop below freezing the rest of the week, while daytime temperatures will be close to 50 degrees.
The Olympia area last received measurable rain on Feb. 8, giving it the longest dry streak since a ridge of high pressure settled over the area Dec. 4-14, according to the National Weather Service.
January was bad, unless you’re a frog, because 9.87 inches of rain fell in the Olympia area, about 2 inches more than normal.
Never miss a local story.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments