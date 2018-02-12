Lacey area suspect at large after carjacking that prompted lockdowns, police say

A man who crashed his car on Carpenter Road Monday morning, then stole another car at gunpoint, is still at large after police were unable to find the suspect in the area around Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, according to police.
However, Lacey police were talking to a person of interest Monday who may have more information about the suspect, Lacey Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said.
About 10:30 a.m. Monday, the suspect crashed his vehicle in the 600 block of Carpenter Road Southeast. He then stole another vehicle at gunpoint, and took off, finally ditching the stolen Ford Taurus near Saint Martin’s Marcus Pavilion, Newcomb said.
Police set up a perimeter and started a K-9 search, but the suspect was not found, he said. The incident triggered an emergency lockdown at the university and a partial lockdown at Lacey and Mountain View elementary schools.
The suspect is described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s. He has dark hair, is heavyset and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a light-colored green or gray sweatshirt.
The handgun was described as silver, Newcomb said.
Anyone with information should call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.
