Man rescued from Black River after being lost for three days without food and water

A 42-year-old man was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital after being rescued from the Black River near Rochester on Monday night.
The man told rescuers he had been lost for three days without food and water.
Crews from West Thurston Regional Fire Authority, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office dive team and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter were dispatched to the scene near 173rd Avenue Southwest and Wheat Street Southwest at 5:40 p.m. Monday, according to a Thurston County dispatcher.
“Firefighters have neared the subject on the river but will not be able to continue the remaining distance due to underbrush, swamp conditions,” fire officials posted on Facebook at 6:40 p.m. “Victim is alert but will be unable to move under his own power.”
The sheriff’s dive team ended up transporting the man in a boat, and he was treated by firefighters before being taken to the hospital.
