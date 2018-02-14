Restaurant inspections for Feb. 14

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Puerto Del Sol
9018 Martin Way E.
Feb. 5: 35 red; 5 blue
Comments: Inadequate hand washing facilities (repeat violation). Food cart is blocking kitchen hand-washing sink, and there’s a drinking pitcher in the basin. Maintain hand sink accessibility at all times.
Improper cooling of potentially hazardous foods. Salsas and sauces prepared today stored in 3-5 gallon buckets in glass merchandiser at 42 degrees. Per operator, placed on counter to cool then into merchandiser. Correction: Cease cooling in merchandiser unit. Properly cool potentially hazardous food by approved method. If using shallow pan, place food 2 inches or less, uncovered in refrigerator unit (not merchandiser) until 41 degrees or less is reached. Operator to purchase additional pans for cooling.
Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Facility has limited space for cooling and open food storage. Correction: Use refrigerator to cool on alternating schedules. Facility to purchase additional refrigeration by June 18.
Safeway #1173
1243 Marvin Road NE
Jan. 29: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Deli salads in salad cold case were 42-44 degrees. Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous foods in cold holding at or below 41 degrees.
Inaccurate thermometer used to take surface food temperatures. Correction: Use thin tip probe thermometers to take internal temp.
Non-food contact surfaces not being kept clean. Sushi prep case bottom has layer of yellow mold-like substance (quarter-inch thick). It is being used to store non-potentially hazardous foods. Correction: Clean and maintain.
Physical facilities not properly installed. Walk-in shelving must be 6 inches off ground, pallets may not be used as permanent shelving. Correction: Provide storage shelving 6 inches or more off ground to facilitate cleaning and as part of pest management.
Trapper’s Sushi
1360 Galaxy Dr. NE
Jan. 23: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Edamame in hot hold unit was 99 to 104 degrees. Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous foods in hot holding at or above 135 degrees. Reheated during inspection.
Papa Johns Pizza #2747
4514 Lacey Blvd. SE, Suite A
Jan. 22: 5 red; 7 blue
Comments: Spinach sauce was 45 degrees, and ranch dressing was 44 degrees in bottom of prep unit. Correction: Ensure potentially hazardous cold foods are maintained at 41 degrees or lower. Unit turned down during inspection and was 43.7 degrees ambient. Correction: Repair unit.
Electrical panels blocked. Correction: Relocate items.
Re-inspection required.
Subway
1401 Galaxy Dr. NE
Jan. 22: 40 red; 20 blue
Comments: Five valid Washington state food worker cards (including one for a manager) were unavailable upon request.
Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food. Sliced meat in prep unit greater then 41 degrees. Correction: Maintain foods in cold holding at or below 41 degrees. Use thermometers to verify food temps.
Improper hot holding. Pizza bites in warming cabinet were 105 degrees, and the light on right side of unit is not working. Correction: Ensure potentially hazardous foods in hot holding are 135 degrees or greater. Repair equipment to properly function. Cease storage of potentially hazardous foods until repaired; once repaired, verify function over a period of time.
Condensation leaking into open food boxes in walk-in freezer. Correction: Remove contaminated foods from service, and repair leak. Store food to prevent potential contamination.
Quat sanitizer less then 150 ppm in buckets. Correction: Prepare and maintain sanitizer as required, changing every four hours or sooner.
Plumbing at Auntie Anne’s Pretzels station not properly functioning. Correction: Repair.
Re-inspection required.
Adams Market
324 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia
Jan. 19: 20 red; 0 blue
Comments: Quart milk in cooler is 47 degrees, and 41 degrees is maximum. Will service in two weeks. Correction: Milk will be moved to another cooler until serviced.
Paper towel roller empty in restroom. Corrected. Will put spring hinge in door in two weeks.
No violations found
▪ 7-Eleven #35533H (910 Hensley St. NE)
▪ Cafe 186 (1818 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia)
▪ Firehouse Subs (1110 Galaxy Dr. NE, Suite G)
▪ MiSo (2539 Marvin Road, Bldg D, Suite A)
▪ National Fish & Oyster Co. (5028 Meridian Road NE)
▪ Safeway #1952 (4280 Martin Way E)
▪ Safeway #1977 (6200 Pacific Ave. SE)
