Yelm school bond measure still coming up short in latest vote count

As far as school bond campaigns go, Yelm’s is turning into something of a nail-biter.
Yelm Community Schools’ $76 million construction bond measure in Tuesday’s special election had 59 percent approval as of the latest vote count released shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Bonds require 60 percent approval to pass. Voters rejected smaller bond measures for building projects in 2015 and 2016. The district’s last bond passed in 2003.
This time, the money would go to rebuild Yelm Middle School, Southworth Elementary School and add on to Prairie Elementary School to alleviate overcrowding. The district would also make security upgrades at other schools.
Elsewhere in Tuesday's election, Olympia’s Home Fund tax measure was passing easily with 63 percent approval as of 4 p.m.
The permanent sales and use tax increase of 0.1 percent is expected to generate about $2.3 million a year that would go into a dedicated fund for affordable housing, shelters and support services.
Meanwhile, an Olympia School District replacement levy that would generate $35.4 million over four years for technology and safety improvements had 69 percent approval as of 4 p.m.
Election results will be certified Feb. 23.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments