What’s Happening for Feb. 17

Saturday
Paper airplane contest: Learn about flight and a variety of paper airplane folding techniques and enter a contest for distance and spot landing during Olympic Flight Museum’s 18th annual Paper Airplane Flight School & Contest from 1 to 4 p.m. Open to all ages and skills. Admission for flight school is $7 and includes instruction, construction materials and a snack. Spectator and general admission is $5. Children 6 and under are free. The museum is at 7637- A Old Highway 99 SE, Olympia. For more information, go to olympicflightmuseum.com or call 360-705-3925.
Free volleyball clinic: Saint Martin’s University will host a free volleyball clinic from 9-11 a.m. for girls in grades 5-8. SMU head coach Jonathan Killingbeck and his players will teach court skills in the SMU Recreation Center. Free. To register, call 360-491-0857.
Lion dance performances: The Lion-dance and folk-dance teams from the Lien-Hoa Buddhist Temple in Olympia will perform at a variety of businesses to celebrate the lunar new year. The schedule: 10 a.m. at Liz’s Hair Spa & Waxing, 1115 Black Lake Blvd. SW #C, Olympia; 11 a.m. at Emperor’s Palace, 400 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia; noon at Pho Hoa, 1600 Cooper Point Road SW #620, Olympia; and 1 p.m. at Emperor’s Palace, 7321 Martin Way E, Olympia.
Saturday & Sunday
Sa-Heh-Wa-Mish Days Pow-Wow: This two-day ceremonial gathering hosted by the Squaxin Island Tribe is made up of the indigenous people of the Coast Salish Tribes, but open to all to attend. Grand entry times are 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Little Creek Casino Resort, 91 W State Route 108, Shelton. Information: https://www.little-creek.com/admin/uploads/powwowflier_reduced_v9.pdf
Regional Quidditch tournament: U.S. Quidditch is bringing the Northwest Regional Championship to the Thurston Regional Athletic Complex, 8345 Steilacoom Road SE. Three community teams from Idaho, Oregon, and Washington will compete; the top team will qualify for the U.S. Quidditch Cup in Texas in April. Admission to the Lacey tournament is free. Games start at 10 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. USQ members also will teach youth quidditch both days to elementary, middle, and high school students; email events@usquidditch.org to get necessary forms. Information: www.usquidditch.org.
Oly Old Time Festival: The Arbutus Folk School presents the 10th annual festival, offering concerts, square dances, honky tonk, free workshops, an all-ages dance on Saturday, and more at the South Bay Grange, 3918 Sleater Kinney Road NE, Olympia. Tickets are $20 for the 7 p.m. dance on Saturday; kids 12 and younger get in free. Information: olyoldtime.org. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com.
Monday
Anti-tax protest: Michelle Darnell, who has run twice for state Senate and is a homeowners’ rights advocate, is organizing a protest against increasing taxes in Washington state. It will run from 1-3 p.m. in Heritage Park in downtown Olympia.
Wednesday
Living with highly capable children: Kathi Kearney, a specialist in education for gifted and highly capable children in Maine School Administrative District 51, will lead a free presentation and discussion about family life with gifted/highly capable learners at 7 p.m. at NOVA Middle School, 2020 22nd Ave. SE, Olympia. Information and registration: tinyurl.com/y77gnowa.
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans luncheon: Thurston County Commissioner Bud Blake will discuss a variety of issues, including a habitat conservation plan, Rochester stormwater drainage projects, salmon culvert replacements, a new courthouse, the homeless count, and pay equality, from noon to 1 p.m. at the River’s Edge restaurant at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive. Admission is $3 per person. RSVP to Dorothy at 360-456-2992.
Thursday
Town Hall meeting with 22nd Legislative District lawmakers: State Reps. Laurie Dolan and Beth Doglio and Sen. Sam Hunt, who represent Thurston County, will update constituents on the 2018 legislative session and answer questions from 6:30-8 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Event Center, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a social half hour. Information: Phil Olafsen at Phil.Olafsen@leg.wa.gov
Renewable Energy workshop: Farmers and rural small businesses are eligible for 25 percent off the cost of any project that will cut their energy bill. This free workshop from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Kiperts Korner Feed, 8439 Old Highway 99 SE, will cover grants and incentives to pay for sustainable energy plans. While the workshops are aimed at farmers and rural small business owners, they are open to anyone interested in learning how to make their renewable energy or energy conservation projects attainable. For information or to RSVP, email ChristineC@piercecd.org.
Slow Food book discussion: Join a discussion of the cooking book “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” by Samin Nosrat from 7-8:30 p.m. at the large table next to Sofie's Scoops at 222 Market, 222 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Free. Information: www.slowfoodolympia.org
Friday
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group: Alzheimer’s Association support groups provide a place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others caring for people with memory loss. Two groups meet in Lacey: at 1-3 p.m. the fourth Friday of the month at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2109 College St. SE, and at 3-4:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Information: Call Cheri Knighton at 360-480-5887.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
