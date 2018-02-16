Olympia police are now carrying medication that can reverse opioid overdoses

Police in Olympia have started carrying naloxone, a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, according to an Olympia Police Department news release.
The department says police were trained to recognize signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose, administer naloxone as a nasal spray, and provide first aid until paramedics arrive.
It also says use of the medication by police will be monitored by a medical doctor.
“I have been watching the (opioid) crisis develop in Olympia, and couldn’t stand idle on the issue,” Olympia Police Chief Ronnie Roberts said in the news release. “I want our employees to have the tool to save someone’s life.”
Never miss a local story.
Corrections officers with the Olympia Police Department and civilian staff also will have access to the medication.
Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies have carried naloxone for more than a year, while police in Lacey started carrying it in the fall.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments