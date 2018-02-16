Visitors struggle to control their umbrellas in gusty winds on the Capitol Campus in Olympia in 2012.
Windy weather is coming to Olympia this weekend

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

February 16, 2018 04:06 PM

Hold on to your hat — and everything else.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Olympia from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say we can expect winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph. Peak winds will occur late Saturday morning through the afternoon. Expect scattered power outages and minor tree damage.

Other affected areas include Shelton, Bremerton, Gig Harbor, Tacoma, Federal Way, Seattle and Bellevue.

And there’s more: Forecasters say temperatures in the coming days could drop into the mid-20s with lowland snow possible Saturday night and Sunday.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

Are you prepared?

We could see wind, record cold and even snow in the coming days. With power outages possible, here are some things you should have to stay safe:

▪  Blankets

▪  Batteries

▪  Bottled water

▪  Nonperishable food

▪  Flashlight

▪  Warm clothing

▪  Emergency phone numbers

▪  Freeze-pack inserts or a cooler to keep food cold

▪  Gas for your vehicle. During power outages, gas pumps typically don’t work.

