Windy weather is coming to Olympia this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Olympia from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Officials say we can expect winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph. Peak winds will occur late Saturday morning through the afternoon. Expect scattered power outages and minor tree damage.
Wind Advisories now posted for Saturday for general southerly gusts to 40-45 mph, except for potential gusts to 50-55 along the coast and Whidbey Isl area #wawx #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/XHAfb0gh7I— Scott Sistek (@ScottSKOMO) February 16, 2018
As we prepare for storm conditions, we encourage our customers to do the same.— Puget Sound Energy (@PSETalk) February 16, 2018
Flashlight+Food+Batteries+Charged Cell Phone
Also, download the PSE mobile outage app to track and report outages: https://t.co/rxtLWS8K9a pic.twitter.com/Ec6MEQE4G4
Other affected areas include Shelton, Bremerton, Gig Harbor, Tacoma, Federal Way, Seattle and Bellevue.
And there’s more: Forecasters say temperatures in the coming days could drop into the mid-20s with lowland snow possible Saturday night and Sunday.
Today's @UW snowfall forecast for lowlands Sunday favor south Sound for 0-2" as well as far north (Whatcom, SJI). Port Angeles area could be big winner as upslope flow would enhance snow Sunday AM. (This is just one forecast model.) #wawx #wasnow pic.twitter.com/cVGzPP8fQa— Morgan Palmer (@MorganKIRO7) February 16, 2018
We could see wind, record cold and even snow in the coming days. With power outages possible, here are some things you should have to stay safe:
▪ Blankets
▪ Batteries
▪ Bottled water
▪ Nonperishable food
▪ Flashlight
▪ Warm clothing
▪ Emergency phone numbers
▪ Freeze-pack inserts or a cooler to keep food cold
▪ Gas for your vehicle. During power outages, gas pumps typically don’t work.
