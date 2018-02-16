Local

Sold! Thurston County selling surplus technology through online auction

Staff report

February 16, 2018 08:42 PM

Thurston County has launched an online auction for surplus items that will run through 9 a.m. Feb. 28.

According to a press release from Thurston County, the auction will include personal computers, laptops, monitors, printers, fax machines, servers, routers, firewalls, filing cabinets and other miscellaneous items. The condition of the items is variable and all items will sold on an “as-is and where is” basis.

Anyone interested in viewing the items or placing a bid must register online at publicsurplus.com. There is no fee to register.

Payment on items won during the auction can be made using cash, cashier’s check, or certified check made payable to Thurston County. No personal checks will be accepted and exact change is required for cash payments.

Questions can be directed to Thurston County Central Services at 360-867-2949.

