Thurston County bakers, this is your last chance to prove how good your pie is

The Olympia Pie Bakers Guild is looking for a few good bakers to enter its 10th Pie Fest.
The fest, set for Feb. 24, includes a baking competition, live music and a chance to learn about pie from experts. It raises money and food for the Thurston County Food Bank and the Senior Services for South Sound Senior Nutrition Program.
Most people go mostly to eat pie, sold for $3 or three cans of food per slice.
“Literally, 1,000 pieces of pie will go out the door,” said the guild’s Kathy Kinard. (Most slices go out the door already in someone’s stomach, although whole pies are available for purchase, too.)
That’s a lot of pie, and guild members don’t want to have to turn away hungry pie lovers — something that did happen one year.
The contest, with divisions for children, teens and adults, typically attracts about 40 entrants, each of whom must make two identical pies — one for judges to sample and another for sale.
The fest also sells pies baked by students in South Puget Sound Community College’s Baking and Pastry Arts Program, who make about 40 pies each year from donated fruit, and pies donated by San Francisco Street Bakery, Eight Arms Bakery, Backdoor Bakery and Lattin’s Farm.
But there’s still a need for more, Kinard said.
Besides, she added, this Pie Fest will be the last one before the guild turns its attention to other projects.
“This is the last chance to enter,” she said. “It’s a bucket-list opportunity.”
Pie Fest
What: The Olympia Pie Bakers Guild’s 10th — and last — Pie Fest fundraiser offers a baking contest, live music and plenty of pie for sale.
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday; pie drop-off is 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia
Tickets: Admission is free; pie is $3 or three cans of donated food per slice.
More information and contest rules: olypie.org
