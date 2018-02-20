What’s Happening for Feb. 20

Wednesday
Living with highly capable children: Kathi Kearney, a specialist in education for gifted and highly capable children in Maine School Administrative District 51, will lead a free presentation and discussion about family life with gifted/highly capable learners at 7 p.m. at NOVA Middle School, 2020 22nd Ave. SE, Olympia. Information and registration: tinyurl.com/y77gnowa.
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans luncheon: Thurston County Commissioner Bud Blake will discuss a variety of issues, including a habitat conservation plan, Rochester stormwater drainage projects, salmon culvert replacements, a new courthouse, the homeless count, and pay equality, from noon to 1 p.m. at the River’s Edge restaurant at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive. Admission is $3 per person. RSVP to Dorothy at 360-456-2992.
Thursday
Town Hall meeting with 22nd Legislative District lawmakers: State Reps. Laurie Dolan and Beth Doglio and Sen. Sam Hunt, who represent Thurston County, will update constituents on the 2018 legislative session and answer questions from 6:30-8 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Event Center, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a social half hour. Information: Phil Olafsen at Phil.Olafsen@leg.wa.gov
Renewable Energy workshop: Farmers and rural small businesses are eligible for 25 percent off the cost of any project that will cut their energy bill. This free workshop from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Kiperts Korner Feed, 8439 Old Highway 99 SE, will cover grants and incentives to pay for sustainable energy plans. While the workshops are aimed at farmers and rural small business owners, they are open to anyone interested in learning how to make their renewable energy or energy conservation projects attainable. For information or to RSVP, email ChristineC@piercecd.org.
Slow Food book discussion: Join a discussion of the cooking book “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” by Samin Nosrat from 7-8:30 p.m. at the large table next to Sofie's Scoops at 222 Market, 222 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Free. Information: www.slowfoodolympia.org
Friday
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group: Alzheimer’s Association support groups provide a place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others caring for people with memory loss. Two groups meet in Lacey: at 1-3 p.m. the fourth Friday of the month at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2109 College St. SE, and at 3-4:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Information: Call Cheri Knighton at 360-480-5887.
Saturday
Dance Team Competition: The Capital High School Dance Team will host a statewide Dance Team Competition at 1 p.m. at the high school, 2707 Conger Ave NW, Olympia. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for students; 5 and younger get in free. Information: cougaretteschs@gmail.com.
Documentary screening and conversation: Lacey Timberland Library will host the final film in its POV documentary series, “Seven Songs for a Long Life,” to be followed by a panel discussion and community conversation, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the library, 500 College St. SE. Free; for adults and teens. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org
Pie Fest: After 10 years, the annual festival is calling it quits, but not before you can eat pie, win raffle prizes, and compete in the pie-baking contest — all to support the Thurston County Food Bank and Senior Nutrition Program. The fest begins at 1 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW (although pie judging is at 10 a.m.). Slices of pie cost $3 or 3 cans of food. Information and contest rules: www.olypie.org
Sunday
A Really Big Shoe 12 with the Brothers Four: The annual benefit concert to raise money to help homeless youth will take place at 2 p.m. at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE., Olympia. Members of Entertainment Explosion will play in the lobby for 45 minutes prior to the show. Afterwards, members of Ham and Cheese on Rye will play in the lobby while the Brothers Four sign autographs. Tickets are $20-40 at 360-753-8586 or www.WashingtonCenter.org. Information: Scott Schoengarth at 360-250-8413 or scott.schoengarth@aol.com
Chinese New Year Celebration: The Olympia Area Chinese Association is hosting this party from 4-8:30 p.m. at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia, to celebrate the Year of the Dog. Includes a potluck dinner, cultural performances and prize drawings. Admission at the door (cash only) is $15, or $10 for seniors and students; children younger than 10 are admitted free with paying adult. Information: www.OlympiaChinese.org, contact@OlympiaChinese.org.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
