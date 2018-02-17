Another downtown Olympia development gets go-ahead from the city

Another mixed-use development in downtown Olympia is moving forward.
The city has approved a land use application for Westman Mill at 510 State Ave. NE. Plans call for three buildings with 86 residential units and about 8,500 square feet of commercial space.
The land and adjacent parcels are owned by the Port of Olympia. Port commissioners approved a lease and option agreement with the developer, Walker John, last year.
In the fall, crews worked to remove contaminants in the soil left behind from when the site was used for timber-related industries.
Never miss a local story.
The city also issued a determination of non-significance for Westman Mill as part of the state’s Environmental Policy Act process, meaning an environmental impact statement is not required.
Construction permits won’t be issued until after an appeal period deadline of March 8.
Westman Mill is one of many developments in the works for downtown. Earlier this month, the city’s hearing examiner approved the most controversial: a planned renovation of the Capitol Center Building.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments