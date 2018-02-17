Thurston County Sheriff involved in Lacey car crash

Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Lacey on Friday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 7:20 a.m., Snaza was driving west on Pacific Avenue approaching Sleater Kinney Road in his county-issued vehicle, a Ford Explorer, when he hit a pickup truck that was stopped in front of him.
No one was injured in the crash, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Lacey police were called to investigate.
Snaza was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Montana in 2016. He was out of work for four months while he recovered from a broken vertebrae in his neck, a punctured lung, lacerated kidney, severely broken left arm and injuries to his right hand.
