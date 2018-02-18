Wind-related power outages, a dusting of snow and now it’s going to get cold

After a Saturday windstorm and a dusting of snow Sunday morning, Thurston County held up pretty well, with Puget Sound Energy reporting only scattered outages throughout the area.
But now it’s going to get cold — so cold that Thurston County Public Health and Social Services has issued a “code blue” advisory to increase local shelter capacity. That took effect Saturday and continues through Wednesday.
Olympia-area lows are expected to hit 18 degrees Monday night and remain at or below freezing temperatures for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. A chance of snow is forecast through Wednesday. Daytime highs will be around 40 degrees.
“This hazardous weather puts those in our community who do not have adequate shelter or heat sources at serious risk of hypothermia or even death,” said Schelli Slaughter, the county’s public health director, in a statement. “Activating ‘code blue’ will allow for additional emergency shelter capacity to keep our most vulnerable populations safe, dry and warm.”
Expanded shelter options for single men and women are available in Olympia at Salvation Army, 824 Fifth Ave. SE, and Union Gospel Mission, 413 Franklin St. NE, according to a county news release.
Also in Olympia, Family Support Center’s Pear Blossom Place, 837 Seventh Ave. SE, is available for families with children needing shelter, and Community Youth Services, 711 State Ave. NE, is available for youth ages 18-24, according to the news release.
For more information, call the county’s coordinated entry shelter and housing hotline at 844-628-7343.
ROADS
Olympia Public Works will have someone out checking streets, said public works dispatcher Scott Sipe.
Those checking streets also will be prepared with plows and de-icer, if necessary, he said. And if de-icer needs to be applied, public works will start with hills and steep roads in the area. Public works also will be getting input from Olympia police, fire and Intercity Transit about the state of city streets, he said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
