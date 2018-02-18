Riverside Fire Authority helped a boy in a tree Sunday afternoon in Centralia after he tried to rescue a cat in the tree. The boy was cold, but unharmed, while the cat got down on its own.
Riverside Fire Authority helped a boy in a tree Sunday afternoon in Centralia after he tried to rescue a cat in the tree. The boy was cold, but unharmed, while the cat got down on its own. Courtesy Riverside Fire Authority
Riverside Fire Authority helped a boy in a tree Sunday afternoon in Centralia after he tried to rescue a cat in the tree. The boy was cold, but unharmed, while the cat got down on its own. Courtesy Riverside Fire Authority

Local

The boy wanted to rescue the cat in the tree. Then he needed to be rescued.

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

February 18, 2018 04:09 PM

An 11-year-old boy needed to be rescued from a tree Sunday afternoon in Centralia after he had climbed it to rescue a cat, according to the Riverside Fire Authority.

The incident happened about 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Colonial Drive. A ladder truck was unable to reach the boy, so a firefighter helped him down. The boy was cold, but unharmed, fire officials said.

Meanwhile, the ungrateful (just kidding) cat found its way to the ground during the rescue.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation? This Florida sheriff's office can show you.

View More Video