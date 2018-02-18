The boy wanted to rescue the cat in the tree. Then he needed to be rescued.

An 11-year-old boy needed to be rescued from a tree Sunday afternoon in Centralia after he had climbed it to rescue a cat, according to the Riverside Fire Authority.
The incident happened about 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Colonial Drive. A ladder truck was unable to reach the boy, so a firefighter helped him down. The boy was cold, but unharmed, fire officials said.
Meanwhile, the ungrateful (just kidding) cat found its way to the ground during the rescue.
