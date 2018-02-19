You should read these 5 stories. Just like everyone else did last week.

A story about a man who was arrested on 13 counts of animal cruelty was well read last week, but a story about a bunch of fallen trees beat it.
1. What knocked over 100 giant trees in Olympic National Park? During the early hours of Jan. 27 more than 100 gigantic old growth trees fell on the north shore of Lake Quinault.
2. Bail set at $75,000 for Tumwater man arrested on 13 counts of animal cruelty: Bail was set at $75,000 Monday for Hunter Scott Christian, a 50-year-old Tumwater man who was arrested Saturday on suspicion of 13 counts of first-degree animal cruelty.
3. Record cold is heading our way. But first, up to 15 inches of snow in the mountain passes: The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Friday and is warning that temperatures could drop into the mid-20s next week.
4. Restaurant inspections for Feb. 14: “Five valid Washington state food worker cards (including one for a manager) were unavailable upon request.”
5. Thurston County Sheriff involved in Lacey car crash: Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Lacey on Friday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
