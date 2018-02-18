A risky patrol, an ambush and new agony over ‘an endless war'

In a photo provided by the Army, the funeral of Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, one of four soldiers killed in Niger, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Oct. 30, 2017. The deaths of four American soldiers in the deserts of Niger reignited a longstanding argument over the sprawling and often opaque war being fought, under sometimes murky legal authority, around the world since the 9/11 attacks.

ELIZABETH FRASER

U.S. Army via The New York Times