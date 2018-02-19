Olympia police want your help planning for levy-backed changes

The Olympia Police Department will host a public meeting next month to get input on new programs funded by the public safety levy voters approved in the fall.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at Olympia High School, 1302 North St. SE.
Voters in November gave the Olympia Police Department an extra $2.8 million a year for a new mental health outreach team, more officers for downtown walking patrols and a neighborhood liaison program, and new efforts focused on community policing, recruitment and training.
Police say community input at the March meeting will help shape existing programs and guide the development of new ones. Representatives from the city’s code enforcement office, Downtown Ambassadors and Clean Team, Community Court and other programs will also be on hand to answer questions.
For more information, call 360-753-8066 or email scostell@ci.olympia.wa.us.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
