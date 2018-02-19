Courtesy National Weather Service via Twitter
Better bundle up: More cold, chance of snow in the forecast for Thurston County

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

February 19, 2018 05:53 PM

Here we go again.

After Sunday’s dusting of snow, Thurston, Lewis and southern Grays Harbor counties could see 1 to 2 inches of snow Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Tonight’s lows will be in the teens to mid-20s. That means watch out for roads and surfaces to become slippery.

Heading into the current cold stretch, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services issued a “code blue” advisory to increase local shelter capacity. That took effect Saturday and continues through Wednesday.

Expect temperatures to rise in the area by the end of the week.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

