Local

Snow-related closures and delays for Feb. 20

Staff report

February 20, 2018 07:29 AM

Lewis County

Adna School District: Starting on time with potential for early release.

Boistfort School District: No information posted.

Centralia School District: No information posted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chehalis School District: No information posted.

Evaline School District: No information posted.

Morton School District: All morning buses on snow routes.

Mossyrock School District: No information posted.

Napavine School District: No information posted.

Pe Ell School District: No information posted.

Toledo School District: No information posted.

White Pass School District: No information posted.

Winlock School District: No information posted.

Grays Harbor County

Aberdeen School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool.

Cosmopolis School District: Two hours late, no preschool.

Elma School District: No information posted.

Grays Harbor College: All classes and activities are on a 2 hour weather delay, and 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. classes are canceled.

Hoquiam School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool.

Lake Quinault School District: No information posted.

McCleary School District: No information posted.

Montesano School District: Two hours late with decision on a full day by 8 a.m.

North Beach School District: No information posted.

Oakville School District: No information posted.

Ocosta School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool.

Raymond School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool.

Satsop School District: No information posted.

South Bend School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool.

Taholah School District: No information posted.

Willapa Valley School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool.

Wishkah Valley School District: No information posted.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation? This Florida sheriff's office can show you.

View More Video