Snow-related closures and delays for Feb. 20

Lewis County
Adna School District: Starting on time with potential for early release.
Boistfort School District: No information posted.
Centralia School District: No information posted.
Never miss a local story.
Chehalis School District: No information posted.
Evaline School District: No information posted.
Morton School District: All morning buses on snow routes.
Mossyrock School District: No information posted.
Napavine School District: No information posted.
Pe Ell School District: No information posted.
Toledo School District: No information posted.
White Pass School District: No information posted.
Winlock School District: No information posted.
Grays Harbor County
Aberdeen School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool.
Cosmopolis School District: Two hours late, no preschool.
Elma School District: No information posted.
Grays Harbor College: All classes and activities are on a 2 hour weather delay, and 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. classes are canceled.
Hoquiam School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool.
Lake Quinault School District: No information posted.
McCleary School District: No information posted.
Montesano School District: Two hours late with decision on a full day by 8 a.m.
North Beach School District: No information posted.
Oakville School District: No information posted.
Ocosta School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool.
Raymond School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool.
Satsop School District: No information posted.
South Bend School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool.
Taholah School District: No information posted.
Willapa Valley School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool.
Wishkah Valley School District: No information posted.
Comments