Deaths for Feb. 21

Blaisdell, Wayne M., 73, Lacey, died Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Cayot, Sharon Kaye, 73, Lacey, died Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Goldsby, Alyssa Renee, 30, Olympia, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hasbrouck, Barbara Jean, 88, Shelton, died Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hinz, Allen David, 79, Lacey, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
King, Mark E., 29, Olympia, died Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Livingstone, Jack Howard, 75, Tenino, died Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Lutz, James Leroy, 75, Lacey, died Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Perkins, Terri Lynn, 53, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Pierce, Verdel Anaise, 83, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Shaner, Beulah L., 82, Olympia, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
