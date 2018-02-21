Local

Deaths for Feb. 21

February 21, 2018 05:00 AM

Blaisdell, Wayne M., 73, Lacey, died Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Cayot, Sharon Kaye, 73, Lacey, died Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

Goldsby, Alyssa Renee, 30, Olympia, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Hasbrouck, Barbara Jean, 88, Shelton, died Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Hinz, Allen David, 79, Lacey, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

King, Mark E., 29, Olympia, died Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Livingstone, Jack Howard, 75, Tenino, died Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Lutz, James Leroy, 75, Lacey, died Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Perkins, Terri Lynn, 53, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Pierce, Verdel Anaise, 83, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Shaner, Beulah L., 82, Olympia, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

